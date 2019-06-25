BOISE — The Peregrine Fund will be able to bring the world of bird conservation to twice as many students per year thanks to POWER Engineers Inc. and the POWER Foundation.
The Peregrine Fund is working with engineers and philanthropists from POWER’s Boise office on a new state-of-the-art space at the World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise that’s designed to inspire the next generation of scientists, conservationists and environmental visionaries.
The new Global STEM Classroom, funded by a $100,000 pledge from the POWER Foundation, will connect students with biologists in the field around the world who are working to help humans and vulnerable raptors co-exist. The foundation was formed in 2012 to support POWER’s philanthropic goals including promoting STEAM education.
POWER Engineers Inc. is headquartered in Hailey. Many Magic Valley students go to the the World Center for Birds of Prey every year.
“This classroom will give us the opportunity to take children on global field trips where they will talk to and learn from biologists who are actually in the field,” Erin Katzner, the Peregrine Fund’s director of global engagement, said in a statement. “Imagine a child getting to join our scientists as they’re perched in a tree in the rain forests of Panama, watching a harpy eagle nest. Our hope is that this will inspire the next generation of conservationists and scientists, that kids will start to see themselves as scientists who can change the future for the better.”
The classroom is part of the Peregrine Fund’s Hatched Campaign, an expansion of the World Center that will include 11 new outdoor bird exhibits, a new Global Raptor Education Welcome Center, an outdoor amphitheater and more parking. The expansion aims to accommodate visitor growth which has increased by 42 percent in the past five years, campaign director Heather Meuleman explained.
In addition to the Foundation’s pledge, POWER will provide pro-bono structural, electrical and mechanical engineering for the new space.
The Peregrine Fund is accepting donations to the Hatched Campaign. To learn more, email hmeuleman@peregrinefund.org.
