Out of the blue? Aquatic plants threatening color of Blue Heart Springs

Varley said it’s not clear why the plants are expanding at Blue Heart. There are some hypotheses, he said, but nothing concrete. He emphasized that ISDA needs to do more research to pinpoint the cause.

Barry said it could be that as springwater flows have decreased the clean aquifer water hasn’t been flowing out into the Snake, effectively cleaning out Blue Heart. Maybe weakened springwater flows have enabled the plants to wash in and get more of a foothold.

It’s also possible that as more people have visited Blue Heart they’ve been bringing in more plant matter and seeds on their boats and kayaks.

“With added people going in and out there’s a possibility of contamination, too,” Barry said.

What happens now?

Between now and this summer ISDA plans on holding multiple stakeholder meetings to come up with a plan for handling the new plant growth.

If the problem is mainly the Eurasian watermilfoil, the solution might be more straightforward. There could be a wide range of mechanical or chemical options for removing the invasive plants.