Oregon Trail Inn in Buhl has new owners

BUHL — Sidney Howard has returned to Buhl after 39 years to purchase the Oregon Trail Inn.
Howard and her husband, Todd Fahner, have purchased the inn as part of a plan to retire in Buhl in the coming years. Howard was born in Idaho and was raised on the Howard Angus Ranch in Buhl.
The husband and wife also own a court reporting agency in Portland, Ore., where Fahner was born and raised. They plan to continue running that business for the next several years.
The Oregon Trail Inn will continue as a short-term lodging property. Howard and Fahner would like to thank Rick McClain, the former owner, for his hard work and dedication to the inn’s success for the past eight years. They also thank the employees, who have decided to stay on and help with the transition.
Joining the inn’s staff is Deanice Howard, Sidney Howard’s sister who is a lifelong resident of Buhl. She will be working at the inn regularly and will take on some of the management duties. The new owners will be frequenting Buhl to manage the business and visit family.
“We are dedicated not only to the success of the Oregon Trail Inn but the community as a whole and would like to invite local business owners to drop off information or coupons for their businesses to be handed out to guests,” Howard and Fahner said in a statement. “We love Buhl and look forward to being a part of its continued success in the future.”
