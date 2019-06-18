{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Jerry Olson has been named senior commercial relationship manager for Zions Bank, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with agricultural and business clients. He is based at the the Twin Falls Eastland branch, 2188 Addison Ave. E.

Olson brings more than 27 years of leadership experience to the position, most recently as vice president and manager of Wells Fargo’s Idaho Agribusiness Banking Group where he managed a team of lending professionals across Idaho.

Olson earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics with an emphasis in agribusiness from the University of Idaho.

Olson is a native of Twin Falls and active in the community as chairman of the board for the South Central Community Action Partnership and Home Energy Management. He also serves as a board member for the Idaho Future Farmers of America Foundation and Business Plus, as well as Scoutmaster for Kimberly Troop 42.

Carl Darrington has been named commercial relationship manager for Zions Bank, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with agricultural and business clients. He is based at the Burley branch, 102 W. Main St.

Darrington is a Mini-Cassia native with more than 14 years of banking experience. He previously worked as a business relationship manager for Wells Fargo, focusing primarily on agricultural clients.

Darrington earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Idaho State University.

