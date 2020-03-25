Old Twin Falls clinic building to become charter school with apartments next door

Galena Opportunity Fund CEO Bill Truax said there will be 112 housing units on what is currently parking lot space near the clinic building. The new coronavirus could affect the project’s timeline, but Truax said ideally construction could begin in July or August.

“Our intent is to create a multi-family community in there, along with a charter school,” Truax said, also noting that the clinic building is so big that it will likely be more than just a charter school. For example, there could be a daycare as well.

There’s a big demand for apartments in downtown Twin Falls, Truax said, even though historically the downtown area hasn’t had many apartments, and recent apartment construction has mainly been along the canyon rim.

“We think, if given the option, people would like to live (downtown),” he said. “There’s just no one building those units in the market right now.”

Murray noted that this is the third opportunity zone project in downtown Twin Falls, and he isn’t aware of any other community in Idaho that’s had more than one.

Seeing major investment in this particular building is welcome, Murray said, because no one has managed to do anything with it for years.