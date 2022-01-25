 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Navy is coming back

Old Navy

Old Navy sits open for business Dec. 19, 2017, in Twin Falls. The store closed its doors in 2018. A new location will be opening at the Canyon Park West shopping center this year.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Old Navy is coming back to Twin Falls.

A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Gap Inc. is opening a Canyon Park West location in late spring or early summer.

Canyon Park West is at Nielsen Point Place, near the Perrine Bridge.

Downeast, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ross Dress For Less, Ulta Beauty, and Petco are current tenants of the shopping center.

Old Navy used to be in the Canyon Park shopping center on the other side of Blue Lakes Boulevard. The store opened in 2002 and closed in 2018. The closure was a result of a lease expiration, a company spokesperson said.

