TWIN FALLS — Old Navy is coming back to Twin Falls.
A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Gap Inc. is opening a Canyon Park West location in late spring or early summer.
Canyon Park West is at Nielsen Point Place, near the Perrine Bridge.
Downeast, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ross Dress For Less, Ulta Beauty, and Petco are current tenants of the shopping center.
Old Navy used to be in the Canyon Park shopping center on the other side of Blue Lakes Boulevard. The store opened in 2002 and closed in 2018. The closure was a result of a lease expiration, a company spokesperson said.