Old Navy is back in Twin Falls: Store plans grand opening in May

Four years after Old Navy closed its Twin Falls location the retail giant will be opening its new store, a company spokesperson confirmed.
The grand opening is set for Saturday, May 14 at Canyon Park West, however, the store will open earlier in the week for shoppers.
Canyon Park West is at Nielsen Point Place, near the Perrine Bridge.
Rendezvous, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress For Less, Ulta Beauty and Petco are current tenants of the shopping center.
In 2017, Old Navy closed its doors because of a "lease expiration," a spokesperson said at the time.
In the past three months, owners have shuttered three businesses in the Magic Valley. One, however, will be returning.
Pandora’s Legacy, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse and Happy Teriyaki have all announced closures. A spokesperson for Happy Teriyaki told the Times-News in an email that the closure is temporary and the business will be reopening April 18.
In addition to closures, Twin Falls has a new coffeehouse, physical therapy office, cheer gym, donut shop and more.
Each month, the Times-News complies a list of new businesses, along with those that have moved, opened a new location or closed.
If you know of any south-central Idaho business openings or closings that did not appear on this list that should be included next time, please contact Times-News business reporter Hannah Ashton at hashton@magicvalley.com.