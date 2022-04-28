Old Navy is back in Twin Falls: Store plans grand opening in May

TWIN FALLS — Mark your calendars for May 11.

Four years after Old Navy closed its Twin Falls location the retail giant will be opening its new store, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, May 14 at Canyon Park West, however, the store will open earlier in the week for shoppers.

Canyon Park West is at Nielsen Point Place, near the Perrine Bridge.

Rendezvous, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress For Less, Ulta Beauty and Petco are current tenants of the shopping center.

In 2017, Old Navy closed its doors because of a "lease expiration," a spokesperson said at the time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0