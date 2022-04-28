 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Old Navy is back in Twin Falls: Store plans grand opening in May

  • 0
Old Navy

Old Navy sits open for business Dec. 19, 2017, in Twin Falls at its previous location. On May 11, the company will be opening its new location at Canyon Park West. 

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Mark your calendars for May 11.  

Four years after Old Navy closed its Twin Falls location the retail giant will be opening its new store, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, May 14 at Canyon Park West, however, the store will open earlier in the week for shoppers. 

Canyon Park West is at Nielsen Point Place, near the Perrine Bridge.

Rendezvous, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress For Less, Ulta Beauty and Petco are current tenants of the shopping center.

In 2017, Old Navy closed its doors because of a "lease expiration," a spokesperson said at the time. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News