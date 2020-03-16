O'Dunkens cancels St. Paddy's Day street party

While the city did ask O’Dunkens to voluntarily shut down the parade and street party, Rothweiler said that the city has not placed any other restrictions on businesses. He said the city is urging everyone to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office.

Rothweiler said he does not anticipate the city putting any restrictions on businesses in the future, and also added that there would be legal uncertainties if the city wanted to go that route.

“We certainly would not do anything like that without full consultation with the governor’s office and full consultation with City Council,” Rothweiler said.

Rothweiler did not recommend residents lock themselves inside.

“If you’re well, and you’re not impacted, continue to follow the governor’s advice that he placed out there, and that is to use services,” Rothweiler said. “Continue to live your life, but do so with caution and simple discretion.”

Today, President Donald Trump asked individuals to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and to avoid bars, restaurants and food courts. The president recommended choosing delivery, pickup or drive-thru dining options instead.