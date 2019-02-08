Recent history of Twin Falls hotels

Southern Idaho Tourism's executive director, Melissa Barry, provided the following history on Twin Falls' hotels:

2004 — Hampton Inn opened with 75 rooms

2008 — La Quinta Inn & Suites opened with 101 rooms

2009 – Hilton Garden Inn opened with 107 rooms

2012 – Holiday Inn Express opened with 91 rooms

2014 — Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott opened with 92 rooms

2017 — MyPlace Hotel opened with 64 rooms

2019 (anticipated) — TownPlace Suites by Marriott will open with 108 rooms; Shiloh Inn will reopen as Holiday Inn with 128 newly renovated rooms (currently only some rooms are available)

Others: Motel 6 and Sure Stay have around 230 rooms combined. Most of the “tier two” hotels were built in the '90s or early 2000s and have around 100 rooms each: Best Western (120), Red Lion Hotel (112) and Quality Inn & Suites (111).