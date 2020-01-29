TWIN FALLS — Centennial Park has probably never been more popular.
“It’s getting loved to death,” Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Advisory Board Chairman Rocky Matthews said. “We kind of have to rein things in.”
In an effort to curb overuse at the park during the summer, the advisory board — which lacks decision-making power but makes recommendations to the County Commission — proposed limiting motorboat access to one guide company.
“The board thought that limiting the concessionaire contract to one vendor would eliminate some of the congestion at the park,” Parks and Waterways Director Rick Novacek said Tuesday. “They realized last night that it wouldn’t.”
The company that offered the highest bid for the contract would have won exclusive rights to the boat launch. Public citizens’ access would not have been affected.
But the two guide agencies that use Centennial Park for tours weren’t happy with that idea and after hearing from those companies, the advisory board amended its decision at Monday’s meeting.
The board voted to recommend that guide agencies will pay a higher fee for the right to use the boat launch, and the county will study usage rates at the park for two years before reconsidering a one-concessionaire proposal.
Popular park
Centennial Park is likely the most popular access point to the Snake River in Twin Falls. As the city has grown, more people are using the park as a place to launch kayaks, canoes and boats.
Growth in recreation has led to crowding.
“The congestion is miserable,” Matthews said.
AWOL Adventure Sports and Idaho Guide Service are the two businesses that want to do boat tours out of Centennial Park. The county has historically only allowed one of them, Idaho Guide Service, to lead guided boat tours. AWOL has a separate contract that gives it exclusive rights to rent kayaks out of the park.
Both businesses said Centennial Park is effectively the only viable place to launch motorboats. Both are licensed to do both motorboat and white water rafting tours (white water rafting from Centennial Park hasn’t been doable in the past five years because water levels are too low). They also both said they’re not the cause of the overcrowding — the majority of people on the river aren’t using their services, they say.
“I feel there’s enough river there for us to be able to share it,” AWOL owner Paul Melni said. “It would suck to lose that bid.”
Melni would like to begin offering early morning fishing tours and trips to Shoshone Falls this spring. He has been licensed to do those tours since last May, but the county has not yet allowed him to make use of that license.
Idaho Guide Service owners Shelley and Olin Gardner also said they were not the cause of overcrowding. Allowing just one guide will have a negligible impact on congestion, they said.
“We think we’re providing a valuable public service,” Olin Gardner said. “We’d like to continue being an outfitter down there.”
The Gardners noted that they aren’t even down there all that much — Centennial Park only provides them with about 5% of their annual revenue — and cutting them off wouldn’t save many parking spaces.
Melissa Barry is the executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism. She told the board that reducing guide access probably wouldn’t be the best way to address the overcrowding issue. Plus, creating a monopoly isn’t good for consumers.
“Having competition is only going to help the tourists and the locals experience the canyon in the best way,” Barry said.
After an hour and a half of discussion Monday night, the advisory board amended its recommendation to the county to award concessionaire contracts to both vendors.
In addition, the board recommended the county raise the fees for guides to $500 a year and 5% of a company’s earnings after their first $10,000 of revenue. The board also recommended that the county monitor usage rates at the park for two years, then reconsider putting out a guide contract to bid.
Historically, the county has charged guides $350 a year, plus 3% of all profits after the first $12,000 earned.
For now, both guides are happy to maintain their river access. Melni is excited to begin offering boat tours.
“My spring just got even busier,” he said.
