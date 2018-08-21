TWIN FALLS — Online job postings are on the decline from a year ago, but there were still more than 2,000 postings for jobs in south-central Idaho last month.
According to an online data tool, The Conference Board Help Wanted OnLine by Wanted Analytics, Twin Falls County had more than half of those job postings (1,203). The other two counties with the most job postings were Cassia County (331) and Jerome County (229).
Here are the occupations that had the most online job postings for the eight-county region throughout July:
1. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: 149 listings
2. Registered nurses: 100 listings
3. Retail salespersons: 87 listings
4. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers: 78 listings
5. Customer service representatives: 46 listings
6. Maintenance and repair workers, general: 45 listings
7. Farmworkers and laborers, crop: 42 listings
8. Construction laborers: 40 listings
9. Speech-language pathologists: 36 listings
10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers and repairers: 36 listings
