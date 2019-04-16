{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — New York Life’s Twin Falls office has relocated to 102 Main Ave. S., Suite 1. Since 2016, the agency was housed at 140 Hansen St. E.

The new location is a base for New York Life agents Kevin Bladow and Lance Cummins, who serve the Magic Valley and surrounding communities.

