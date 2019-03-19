TWIN FALLS — Whiskey Bent Trading Co. will open its doors April 1 at 236 Main Ave. N.
Owners Mickenlie Hurst and Vicki Baxter are planning a grand opening later in the month, around April 15. The store’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Whiskey Bent Trading Co. will offer daily work wear and today’s western fashion.
“We want to provide something for everyone,” Baxter said in a statement. “Whether it’s a new outfit to go out on the town, or everyday wear that will hold up during chores — that’s what we aim to provide.”
As a southern Idaho native, Hurst has always had a passion for all things Idaho. After college, she returned to her roots and settled down with her new husband. But Hurst was ready for another adventure.
The idea for Whiskey Bent Trading Co. came while Hurst was walking in downtown Twin Falls one afternoon. After seeing an empty storefront, her mind raced with ideas. After some thought, Hurst and Baxter began the initial stages of their business plan.
“Even though Twin Falls is a bigger town, it still feels like a rural community,” Hurst said in a statement. “Oftentimes, even I have found it’s easier to order things online because I can’t find it in town. Unfortunately, not everything is one size fits all, and it’s frustrating to have to deal with shipping things back and forth. I’m looking forward to helping to eliminate that problem for the locals.”
For information, find Whiskey Bent Trading Co. on Facebook at facebook.com/WhiskeyBentTradingCo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.