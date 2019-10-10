{{featured_button_text}}
TownePlace Suites hotel

Construction on a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott continues Feb. 4 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — TownePlace Suites, a Marriott-brand hotel, opened Thursday in Twin Falls. The project was announced in May 2016, and was initially slated for a summer 2017 opening. 

The hotel is at 175 Pole Line Road, near the Washington Street intersection and contiguous to the Fairfield Inn and Suites, which is also a Marriott-brand property. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

There are 108 rooms at the hotel. The TownePlace Suites offers an indoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and meeting spaces. 

TownePlace Suites markets itself as an extended-stay option, with fully equipped kitchens. There are 400 TownePlace Suites in the U.S. and Canada. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments