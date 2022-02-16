New shop offers a chance to Discover Downtown

TWIN FALLS — February can be a tough month for businesses.
After the holidays shopping slows down and cold weather keeps people indoors.
To help spark more foot traffic, 150 Main is hosting a three-day event called Discover Downtown.
150 Main is owned by Visit Southern Idaho and features items made by Idaho creators.
"We wanted to shine a light on, yes winter doesn't create the best downtown shopping atmosphere but let's make it fun and bring a lot of excitement back downtown," said Melissa Barry, executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism. "We wanted to make people aware that there are a lot of things happening and you don't have to head to the canyon to get your shopping fix."
Discover Downtown kicks off with the 150 Main grand opening Thursday at noon. Directly following the event is Taste Downtown Twin Falls, an opportunity for the community to sample food provided by downtown restaurants.
Throughout the weekend, people are encouraged to pick up a stamp card from 150 Main and take it to local businesses to receive a stamp. No purchase is required to receive a stamp, however, some businesses are offering 25% off or buy one get one free deals for customers who show their stamp card.
The event has been a true community collaboration and businesses have been extremely generous, said Haley Evans, project manager with Southern Idaho Tourism.
After completing their stamp card, customers can return it to 150 Main to be entered to win prizes from Float Magic, Elegant Gowns and Tuxedos, Jensen's Jewelers, Brass Monkey, 2nd South Market, Gemstone Climbing Center, Rudy's and more. Cards must be returned by 5 p.m. on Sunday and need to have a minimum of 15 stamps.
"A lot of these people have put in really tons of time into their buildings and their craft, it's a pretty amazing place downtown," Barry said. "I hope people come and experience it that maybe haven't really thought of downtown."
Two new businesses open in Twin
Employees cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Swig in Twin Falls.
Magic Valley Mall, seen here Thursday, has multiple seasonal stores that opened in November including the following: Hickory Farms, See's Candy, Totally Nutz, Healthy Vibes, Jobs Daughters, and NYNA Arts. These stores are all temporary for the holidays.
If you know of any Magic Valley business openings or closings that did not appear on this list, please contact Times-News business reporter Hannah Ashton at hashton@magicvalley.com.
Two new businesses open in Twin
Employees cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Swig in Twin Falls.
Two new businesses open in Twin
Employees cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Mo' Bettahs in Twin Falls.
Nara Ramen & Sushi Bar
The future home of Nara Ramen & Sushi Bar is seen here on Thursday. The restaurant is set to open the end of December according to its Facebook page. The business is at 1239 Pole Line Road E.
Smokin' Gun Spa and Salon
Smokin' Gun Spa and Salon is taking over the former home of A Step Above Salon at 686 Addison Ave. in Twin Falls.
T Time
T Time, located at 822 Blue Lakes Blvd N., opened in Sept. The business serves Boba tea and coffee.
150 Main
150 Main is seen here Thursday, on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls. 150 Main is owned by Visit Southern Idaho and features items made from Idaho creators.
Tomato's Italian Grill
Tomato's Italian Grill closed in November 2021.
Innovative Medical Imaging
Innovative Medical Imaging's grand opening was Oct. 29 in Twin Falls. The medical center, seen here Thursday, provides diagnostic imaging including ultrasounds and mammograms.
Magic Valley Mall
Magic Valley Mall, seen here Thursday, has multiple seasonal stores that opened in November including the following: Hickory Farms, See's Candy, Totally Nutz, Healthy Vibes, Jobs Daughters, and NYNA Arts. These stores are all temporary for the holidays.
Ground Zero Strength
Owner Sam Krapf pauses for a photo Thursday at his Ground Zero Strength in Twin Falls. The business, a fitness gym, opened in November at 766 Falls Ave.
Adventure Motorsports
The future home of Adventure Motorsports is seen here Thursday in Twin Falls. The building formerly housed the old D&B Supply at Hankins Road and Addison Avenue.