New shop offers a chance to Discover Downtown

TWIN FALLS — February can be a tough month for businesses.

After the holidays shopping slows down and cold weather keeps people indoors.

To help spark more foot traffic, 150 Main is hosting a three-day event called Discover Downtown.

150 Main is owned by Visit Southern Idaho and features items made by Idaho creators.

"We wanted to shine a light on, yes winter doesn't create the best downtown shopping atmosphere but let's make it fun and bring a lot of excitement back downtown," said Melissa Barry, executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism. "We wanted to make people aware that there are a lot of things happening and you don't have to head to the canyon to get your shopping fix."

Discover Downtown kicks off with the 150 Main grand opening Thursday at noon. Directly following the event is Taste Downtown Twin Falls, an opportunity for the community to sample food provided by downtown restaurants.

Throughout the weekend, people are encouraged to pick up a stamp card from 150 Main and take it to local businesses to receive a stamp. No purchase is required to receive a stamp, however, some businesses are offering 25% off or buy one get one free deals for customers who show their stamp card.

The event has been a true community collaboration and businesses have been extremely generous, said Haley Evans, project manager with Southern Idaho Tourism.

After completing their stamp card, customers can return it to 150 Main to be entered to win prizes from Float Magic, Elegant Gowns and Tuxedos, Jensen's Jewelers, Brass Monkey, 2nd South Market, Gemstone Climbing Center, Rudy's and more. Cards must be returned by 5 p.m. on Sunday and need to have a minimum of 15 stamps.

"A lot of these people have put in really tons of time into their buildings and their craft, it's a pretty amazing place downtown," Barry said. "I hope people come and experience it that maybe haven't really thought of downtown."

