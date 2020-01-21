{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A California company is the new owner of Canyon Park East and West, the two shopping centers along the canyon rim at the entrance to the city.

“We’re excited to be good neighbors,” Wood Investments Companies Managing General Partner Patrick Wood said.

Geronimo LLC formerly owned the properties.

Canyon Park East and West

Canyon Park East and West sit at the entrance to Twin Falls, just after the Perrine Bridge. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOD INVESTMENTS COMPANIES

The site for one of Twin Falls' most controversial development projects in recent memory is part of the purchase.

Canyon Park West includes the empty pad along the rim that is slated for a new, four-story hotel. The hotel faced significant opposition from residents and local geologists due to concerns about height and proximity to the canyon rim. Engineers for the hotel said that the building would be safe, and not in danger of falling into the canyon. The City Council approved the project. 

Home2 Suites in Hilton

McNeill Hotel Co. and GBA Architecture and Design provided this rendering of the proposed Home2 Suites hotel on the Snake River Canyon rim, obtained via the agenda packet for the Planning and Zoning Commission.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF TWIN FALLS

The new owners have done extensive research on the proposed hotel, and would like to see it built, Wood said.

Canyon Park East and West sit atop more than 30 acres, and include major chains such as Best Buy, TJ Maxx, Outback Steakhouse, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed, Bath and Beyond and Petco, among many others.

There are also undeveloped pads within the Canyon Park West that might not be undeveloped for long.

Canyon Park West

Canyon Park West includes the site of a controversial hotel project along the canyon rim. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOD INVESTMENTS COMPANIES

“There’s plans for a bunch of different stuff,” Wood said, adding that his company’s approach to Canyon Park West won’t differ much from Geronimo’s.

Wood said he couldn’t disclose the final sale price, but noted that “it wasn’t cheap.” Wood Investments Companies completed the purchase in mid-December. Wood noted that the previous owners “were very professional and very good at what they do.”

Wood Investments Companies is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, in Orange County. But Wood said he’s very familiar with the Magic Valley.

“I had been coming to southern Idaho for my entire life,” he said.

