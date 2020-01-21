TWIN FALLS — A California company is the new owner of Canyon Park East and West, the two shopping centers along the canyon rim at the entrance to the city.
“We’re excited to be good neighbors,” Wood Investments Companies Managing General Partner Patrick Wood said.
Geronimo LLC formerly owned the properties.
The site for one of Twin Falls' most controversial development projects in recent memory is part of the purchase.
Canyon Park West includes the empty pad along the rim that is slated for a new, four-story hotel. The hotel faced significant opposition from residents and local geologists due to concerns about height and proximity to the canyon rim. Engineers for the hotel said that the building would be safe, and not in danger of falling into the canyon. The City Council approved the project.
The new owners have done extensive research on the proposed hotel, and would like to see it built, Wood said.
You have free articles remaining.
Canyon Park East and West sit atop more than 30 acres, and include major chains such as Best Buy, TJ Maxx, Outback Steakhouse, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed, Bath and Beyond and Petco, among many others.
There are also undeveloped pads within the Canyon Park West that might not be undeveloped for long.
“There’s plans for a bunch of different stuff,” Wood said, adding that his company’s approach to Canyon Park West won’t differ much from Geronimo’s.
Wood said he couldn’t disclose the final sale price, but noted that “it wasn’t cheap.” Wood Investments Companies completed the purchase in mid-December. Wood noted that the previous owners “were very professional and very good at what they do.”
Wood Investments Companies is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, in Orange County. But Wood said he’s very familiar with the Magic Valley.
“I had been coming to southern Idaho for my entire life,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
This was a tragic sell-out of our prime, signature property from its inception. Now, yet another out of state entrepreneur is set to get his piece of our irreplaceable pie by putting “a bunch of stuff” where there should be nothing that doesn’t enhance the one-of-a-kind view of the river and canyon.
Wish them well. Great that they are investing in Twin Falls. It is private property. Those who think nothing should be on it, should start a GoFundMe account and buy it. Otherwise, let the owners develop it for the benefit of our community.
I remember driving south across what is now the Perrine Bridge to be greeted by Craig Neilsen's horses grazing in a pasture (what is now the Twin Falls Visitor's Center all the way to Golden Corral), and driving a little further down the road to admire the magnificent poplar tree windbreak on the western border of a hay field (what is now the Winco and Target anchored strip stores). The east side of this strip of roadway was open land. Needless to say; the beauty of Twin Falls' North entrance and the canyon rim were lost long, long ago. The argument that there is still the possibility of some kind of preservation of an "undisturbed natural state", "view", or "open public access" anywhere near this area is just plain nonsense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.