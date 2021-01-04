New Love's in Bliss: Truck stop probably biggest biz in town history

BLISS — One of the biggest businesses in Bliss history opened this month.
Love’s, a truck stop, cost between $10 and $15 million. In addition to offering gasoline, showers, a laundromat and convenience store, the truck stop includes a McDonald’s and a Subway. The Love’s will employ about 70 people.
Bliss is small — fewer than 400 people live there — so the truck stop and all of its workers will have a big impact on the community. People have been pulling off the freeway at Bliss to get gas and food for decades, but the truck stop will bring in an unprecedented amount of traffic.
“The bottom line is that big sign on the freeway will bring more people into town,” Bliss Mayor Chris Pruett said.
The massive Love’s — with room for 116 trucks and 70 cars in the parking lot — officially opened Dec. 17. Pruett said that so far, the truck stop is bringing in more people and helping Bliss restaurants, but possibly siphoning business that would have gone to the town’s convenience stores.
Ziggy’s Express Gas and Grill co-owner Steve Goolsby said that it’s a bit hard to know if the slow convenience store and gas sales during the last two weeks is due to the Love’s or just the time of year — December is a slow month anyway for convenience store sales and gasoline sales.
Overall, Goolsby thinks his business will benefit from the Love’s. He noted that Bliss residents are very loyal to Ziggy’s, and he doesn’t fear the competition.
“I think long-term everything’s going to be just fine,” he said. “We’ll probably end up busier than we ever were.”
The increase in traffic alone should be a boon for the town’s businesses.
“They’re certainly bringing more people off the highway,” Goolsby said. “(It’s) going to make Bliss more of a destination.”
The Love’s sits atop land that previously included the disheveled Roadrunner Cafe and a largely abandoned parking lot — the truck stop makes for a better view across from Ziggy’s, Goolsby said. And the new operation will offer some services the town simply hasn’t had, like a tire shop.
Pruett said the town won’t know until next year exactly how much tax revenue Love’s brings Bliss. He also noted that the truck stop increases the town’s need for more housing, although many of Love’s employees are commuting from elsewhere.
“There’s zero housing in town,” Pruett said. “As soon as somebody moves out of a place there’s somebody backing up and moving in.”
For the most part, the new Love’s will be a boon, Pruett said.
“It’s the biggest investment … in town in my lifetime. I’m happy to see it.”