New Love's in Bliss: Truck stop probably biggest biz in town history

Overall, Goolsby thinks his business will benefit from the Love’s. He noted that Bliss residents are very loyal to Ziggy’s, and he doesn’t fear the competition.

“I think long-term everything’s going to be just fine,” he said. “We’ll probably end up busier than we ever were.”

The increase in traffic alone should be a boon for the town’s businesses.

“They’re certainly bringing more people off the highway,” Goolsby said. “(It’s) going to make Bliss more of a destination.”

The Love’s sits atop land that previously included the disheveled Roadrunner Cafe and a largely abandoned parking lot — the truck stop makes for a better view across from Ziggy’s, Goolsby said. And the new operation will offer some services the town simply hasn’t had, like a tire shop.

Pruett said the town won’t know until next year exactly how much tax revenue Love’s brings Bliss. He also noted that the truck stop increases the town’s need for more housing, although many of Love’s employees are commuting from elsewhere.

“There’s zero housing in town,” Pruett said. “As soon as somebody moves out of a place there’s somebody backing up and moving in.”