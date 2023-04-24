SHOSHONE — A once dusty and forlorn strip of unused business space is blossoming in the desert north of town.

A familiar sight to anyone who has traveled Idaho Highway 75 north of Shoshone, the former Wild West Business Park at 410 N. Highway 75 has sat mostly empty since it was built in 2008.

Now, with a new owner and a new name, the Midway Business Park (so named because it is located midway between Twin Falls and Sun Valley) has three tenants who are each looking to support the community with places for food, music, and connection.

At a day-long street fair on Saturday, three businesses were joined by vendors and community sponsors who set up tables, while and people chatted, ate, and shopped.

Jim Kuehn acquired the business park in 2022, and went to work seeking tenants who would put the property to use.

The newest business to join the club is Sinplea Brew & Cue, a combination bar and convenience store. Sinplea, in Basque, means “simple,” a nod to proprietor Susan Arrate’s heritage.

For Arrate, opening a business is a risk, but having two other new businesses alongside hers is encouraging — nobody has to go it alone.

“I think the death of a small town is when we all go solo,” Arrate told the Times-News. “To bring it back, we just all gotta get together.”

Arrate said she grew up on a farm a quarter-mile from where the business park sits.

“When I say this is our corner,” Arrate said, “this is our corner of the world.”

Although she knows the economy is a little bumpy right now, Arrate said opening a business is her way of supporting her community at a time when other businesses have either closed or been absent for a while.

“I think when the bowling alley closed something clicked in my head, and I was like ‘this is not my hometown, and we’re not going to let it die,’” Arrate said.

Sinplea Brew and Cue has a bar that serves wine and beer on one side, and will have sliders, hot dogs and nachos, as well as live music, trivia, and other activities several nights a week. On the other side of the establishment, it’s a convenience store, so people in the area don’t have to drive to Shoshone to get a box of Mac-n-cheese.

Next door to Sinplea is the Tumbleweed Cafe, a lunch and dinner kind of place (they open earlier on weekends for the breakfast crowd) that serves soups, sandwiches, daily specials, along with coffee, tea and espresso.

Owner Wendy Horn knows from past experience working at the Bootjack Dairy a bit further north on Highway 75, there are hundreds of workers in the area pulling long shifts who don’t have anywhere nearby to pick up some lunch. And in the evenings, there wasn’t anywhere nearby for people to just hang out.

“It was an opportunity to provide our community with a little place that’s like a second home,” Horn said. “Hopefully we make this little corner into something so that people will have an option. Because we have no options out here.”

The third business at the park is Building Materials Thrift Store, which has operated a location in Bellevue for a handful of years. The new location gives them a better ability to keep objects with useful life from going to the dump, while generating money to help fund a crisis hotline and other charities.

Executive Director Tammy Davis told the Times-News they see a lot of materials and appliances come through with plenty of life in them, as a result of remodels.

“A lot of the things that we get for donations are often new, haven’t been used,” Davis said. “And even if they have been used, there’s still at least 50% life in them.”

