New industrial buildings in Jerome will be complete next fall

JEROME — Shoveling dirt into the air, representatives from across Jerome County participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.

The currently vacant lot will soon be home to the first of several commercial and industrial buildings, called Northbridge Junction. Near the Flying J Truck Plaza, the location provides easy access to I-84 and Highway 93, said Chris McKay, investor representative.

McKay is with IronVista Development Group, the developer from Utah.

“This fills a need that isn’t available around here currently,” he said.

Representatives from Jerome 20/20 Inc., Southern Idaho Economic Development, Business Plus, Jerome Chamber of Commerce, Crossroad Points, and Peterson Brothers Construction were in attendance. Jerome County commissioners also attended along with Idaho Rep. Laurie Lickley.

The first building will be 79,404 square feet and feature 14 dock-level doors. Construction is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2022. McKay said as soon as the first building reaches 75% occupancy, construction will begin on the next larger building.

The buildings could house light manufacturing or distribution and logistics, said Connie Stopher, executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development.