New development coming near canyon rim

TWIN FALLS — Undeveloped land is becoming increasingly scarce in the city.

Tim Vawser of EHM Engineers said at Tuesday’s Twin Falls Planning and Zoning meeting that a mix of residential and commercial properties are slated for the empty lot at the corner of Washington Street and Federation Road near the canyon rim.

That land actually isn’t part of the city, although it’s surrounded on three sides by property within the city limits. If approved as presented, the property would be annexed into the city.

The ground has been sitting conspicuously vacant for some years. In the early 2000s, the area was virtually all agricultural land, but various development projects have popped up since the start of the millennium. The Federation Point area is now surrounded by developed property — residential to the west and south, commercial to the east and the Twin Falls Gun Club to the north.

According to developer Steve Hepworth’s proposed zoning district agreement, the lot would house 26 multi-family units, office space and additional commercial properties on the 11 acres. The spot would be known as the Federation Point Subdivision. Vawser said any non-office commercial properties would be harmonious with the residential area. An ice cream parlor is a possibility, he said.

The proposal will formally appear before the Planning and Zoning Commission at a later date.

