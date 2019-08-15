{{featured_button_text}}
The Human Bean Coffee Shop coming to Addison Ave.

Traffic goes by an empty lot behind Swensen's at the corner of Addison Avenue and Adams Street Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls. A drive-thru coffee shop called The Human Bean will be taking up residence in the lot.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A new coffee chain is coming to Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Board approved The Human Bean Coffee Shop’s special use permit request Tuesday.

"We're definitely excited to be here in this community," The Human Bean Coffee Shop Co-owner Estella Evans said. "We're excited to have a quality place where people can come and have a nice cup of coffee." 

The site hasn't been built but is planned for Addison Avenue West and Adams Street, behind Swensen’s and across the street from the Spoke and Wheel Bike shop.

Evans said she doesn't yet know the precise timeline of construction for the building but hopes to break ground as quickly as possible. She also noted that there will be a second store coming to Twin Falls in the future. 

Dave Thibault of EHM Engineers, the designers of the building, told the planning and zoning board that the coffee shop will employ 15-20 workers. The business will be open seven days a week, including holidays, and operate between 4 a.m. and midnight.

Thibault said the property, which used to be owned by Swensen's, has been vacant for decades. Several food trucks have parked there over the past few years. The coffee shop will only have a minimal impact on the community, Thibault said, with the property will serving a maximum of 665 vehicles per day.

The Human Bean is an Oregon-based company, founded in 1998, with about 90 coffee shops throughout the West and Midwest. The stores are typically small operations — literally. The whole Twin Falls building will be about 650 square feet.

Like most Human Bean franchises, the Twin Falls store will be a drive-up coffee store. 

