New business (re)models: Store owners make the most of closures

A lot of the work at Scooter’s will be out of sight for customers, Carlton said, but it will make the restaurant more efficient. There are more visible changes, too. There’s a window at part of the bar now, and the floor is smooth, polished concrete — that’s more similar to the way the floor would have looked decades ago when the building was a hardware store.

“All the stones are coming through and you can tell the different pours over the years,” Carlton said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Scooter’s has also done work on the exterior part of the building. Carlton said that the remodeling was a ton of work, and it would have required shutting down for a week in July had the coronavirus not presented the unwanted opportunity.

O’Dunkens Draught House has made changes to its interior as well. There’s a new bar and a new tap system with more taps. Plus the walls have been painted and the flooring’s new.

“It took us the full two months,” O’Dunkens owner Jennifer Colvin said.