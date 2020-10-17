Multi-million dollar Main Avenue housing, retail and office project finally underway

TWIN FALLS — The old Youth Ranch building will finally fall.

The Galena Opportunity Fund’s project for the downtown Twin Falls location has faced tons of setbacks and the expected demolition date for the property at 160 Main Avenue has been delayed more than a handful of times during the past year.

Among the many snags were issues at both the Planning and Zoning and City Council levels, incorrectly mailed public meeting notices, structural problems associated with the Youth Ranch building’s demolition, the COVID-19 pandemic and ownership changes, just to name a few.

But on Monday, Main Avenue will shut down between Hansen Street and 150 Main Avenue to allow for crane set-up and demolition. The closure will last from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

City economic development leaders have said the project will be valuable for downtown Twin Falls’ ongoing economic revitalization. When completed, the former Youth Ranch site will be home to a six-story building with ground-level retail, upper level apartments and office space sandwiched in-between.

