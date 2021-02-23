Mr. Gas in Jerome ranked No. 5 in the country

TWIN FALLS — Truckers have ranked a Magic Valley-owned truck stop the fifth-best in the nation.

Mr. Gas Travel Center in Jerome earned the No. 5 “Chain Truck Stop” spot in a Trucker Path poll this month. Trucker Path is a popular app that hundreds of thousands of truckers use to find wash locations, weigh stations and places to stop.

Bruce Jensen, the general manager at the Mr. Gas truck stop, said it’s a big deal for the business to be recognized as one of the country’s best. It’s especially impressive when you consider that Mr. Gas is both new to the truck stop game and has locations exclusively in the Magic Valley, Jensen said.

“We’re competing against Love’s and Pilot,” he said. “It is a prestigious list and for some guys out of Burley, Idaho to make a list like that, it’s just pretty cool.”

Mr. Gas might technically be a chain, but it’s about as small and local a chain as you’ll find. The Burley-based gas station and convenience store company began in 1923. Today there are three Burley locations and one each in Paul, Twin Falls and Jerome. The Jerome location, which opened in March 2018, is the company’s first truck stop. The company has a second truck stop planned for Boise.