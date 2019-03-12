JEROME — Mr. Gas Truck and Travel Center held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 28 with its new Burnt Lemon Grill and Rosti Xpress restaurants that were completed in January. The event was a joint effort between Jerome 20/20 and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.
Owners Jim, Scott and Nick Lynch were part of the event; there were more than 50 people in attendance. Nick Lynch said that the Truck and Travel Center had been part of their plans when they purchased the 15 acres of land seven years ago.
“The city and county of Jerome were great to work with during this project,” Jim Lynch said in a statement. “This project wouldn’t be possible without the hard-working employees at Mr. Gas.”
The center is located at 1223 Main St. W. The property has 16 gas and diesel pumps, many passenger vehicle parking spaces, 143 semi-truck parking spaces, a convenience store, bathrooms and showers.
