Try 3 months for $3
Mr. Gas

The Lynch Family, Jerome Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Mayor David Davis, Commissioner Charlie Howell, Larry Hall, Jerome 20/20 and others were part of the ribbon-cutting at Mr. Gas Truck and Travel Center Feb. 28. Burnt Lemon Grill and Rosti Xpress provided sample items from their menus for attendees.

 COURTESY OF MR. GAS TRUCK AND TRAVEL CENTER

JEROME — Mr. Gas Truck and Travel Center held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 28 with its new Burnt Lemon Grill and Rosti Xpress restaurants that were completed in January. The event was a joint effort between Jerome 20/20 and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.

Owners Jim, Scott and Nick Lynch were part of the event; there were more than 50 people in attendance. Nick Lynch said that the Truck and Travel Center had been part of their plans when they purchased the 15 acres of land seven years ago.

“The city and county of Jerome were great to work with during this project,” Jim Lynch said in a statement. “This project wouldn’t be possible without the hard-working employees at Mr. Gas.”

The center is located at 1223 Main St. W. The property has 16 gas and diesel pumps, many passenger vehicle parking spaces, 143 semi-truck parking spaces, a convenience store, bathrooms and showers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments