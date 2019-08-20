TWIN FALLS — Multi-family housing units keep on coming to town.
Boise-based Summit Development has permits to build 28 fourplexes on Meadowview Lane, on the east side of Twin Falls, close to Addison Avenue East and Carriage Lane. The development is called Cedar Park Apartments, and each unit is valued at $320,000.
Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said the number of new multi-family homes being built doesn’t surprise him, and he expects similar developments in the future.
“We’ve had quite a few (new multi-family units) in the last few years,” Spendlove said. “I think it speaks to the absolute need of housing that regular workers can afford.”
There are new single-family homes on the way, too. There were 33 single-family homes permitted in July, up from 31 in June and 27 in May. There were two multi-family home permits in June, and none in May.
Spendlove encouraged residents to speak up if they have concerns about a new project. Once contractors start moving dirt, it’s too late.
“When you see those signs go up — the public hearing signs — on property that has got nothing on it, call us,” he said. “That’s the time to get involved and shape, potentially, what will be there.”
Other notable permits
Connections Credit Union on Addison Avenue East will see new interior and exterior remodeling and drive-thru work, valued at just under $900,000. The location will stay open through the entire renovation process, which should wrap up by December.
“It’s pretty much a complete renovation of the building,” Connections Credit Union President Brian Osberg said. “It’s going to be a great look.”
A new office building on Fillmore Street is valued at more than $1.1 million. David Wilcox owns the property.
Fusion Mechanical has a permit for a new storage and fabrication facility on Eldridge Avenue valued at more than $600,0000.
Laundry Day, a laundromat on Blue Lakes Boulevard North, has a permit for fire damage repairs valued at $100,000. A May fire there was caused by a dryer.
