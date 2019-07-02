TWIN FALLS — Ryan Molsee and Cindy Morgado have joined Zions Bank at its Twin Falls Canyon Park branch, 1863 Blue Lakes Blvd N.
Molsee was hired as an executive banking relationship manager and will provide specialized service for clients in the executive banking portfolio, offering personalized care in managing their banking needs. He has 12 years of banking experience, most recently as a branch manager in Twin Falls. Molsee earned his bachelor’s degree in finance at the University of Phoenix and is also proficient in Spanish.
Molsee has been involved with Paint Magic since 2012 and served as president in 2016.
He has also served as a loaned executive for the United Way and as an advisory board member for the College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging.
Cindy Morgado has joined Zions Bank as a mortgage loan officer responsible for business development and customer service for residential construction and mortgage lending throughout the Magic Valley.
She has more than 27 years of lending experience.
Prior to this, Morgado was a mortgage loan officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage.
Morgado has served as the president of the Jerome Kiwanis Club and as a board member for the Idaho Special Olympics and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.
