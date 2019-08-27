RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital has been chosen as a finalist for the prestigious International EHS Innovation Awards in the pharmaceuticals and health care category.
Based on their responses to 17 questions, the 20 finalists were selected from over 80 submissions across 10 industry sectors. Independent research firm Verdantix made the selections.
Minidoka Memorial is the first hospital in the Americas to implement Synergi Life — a DNV GL software platform. While Synergi Life has been used internationally for many years by hospitals in Norway and Sweden as well as by oil, gas and maritime industries, it had not been marketed to or implemented by any hospital in the Americas.
The digital transformation at Minidoka Memorial Hospital was led by the accreditation team of compliance and accreditation officer Laura Clark, quality director Kristi Clark and chief nursing officer Erinn Neilson.
CEO Tom Murphy and the accreditation team will be at the Verdantix EHS Americas Summit on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia, to hear the announcement of the winners of the 2019 International EHS Innovation Awards.
