TWIN FALLS — Two Sun Valley investors want to build an $8 million apartment complex downtown. But it might be tricky for the Urban Renewal Agency to make the proposal become a reality.
The URA board discussed the potential project Monday while debating how to sell a parking lot on the 200 block of Shoshone Street South — the former location of Red’s Trading Post.
The agency put out a request for proposals for the URA-owned parking lot and only received one hard offer. Todd Blass, one of three owners of the old Wells Fargo building on Main Avenue South, offered the city $33,750 for the property on which 27 parking spaces can fit.
Blass wants to use the lot for employees at the Wells Fargo building. He said that will help keep those employees out of spaces valued by downtown retailers.
Meanwhile, the URA received a proposal from investors Paul Kenny and Peter Candy of Sun Valley.
Kenny and Candy would like to build a 51,000-square-foot apartment complex on Third Avenue South, between Hansen and Shoshone streets, adjacent to the URA’s parking lot. The proposed building, called “3rd Avenue South Apartments” on the conceptual site plan, would include 53 studio apartments and 41 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments, plus a rooftop barbecue and Jacuzzi.
The current URA parking lot would be used for apartment complex parking.
Kenny and Candy do not own the land for the apartment building, but the two investors are asking the URA to buy the Third Avenue South property from owner Emilee Golay. The purchase price is $425,000, the investors said.
URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said that the agency cannot buy properties to sell to any specific individual. However, the agency can purchase properties and then put them out to bid.
Murray made clear that the URA does not currently plan to buy the Third Avenue South property.
URA board member Suzzanne Cawthra said she doesn’t want to see the URA’s Shoshone Street property used merely for parking. She said there’s ample parking downtown, and a parking lot shouldn’t be prioritized over development.
“I think there’s more potential for that space beyond parking,” Cawthra said. “Building a parking lot before building anything else doesn’t make any sense. It’s putting the cart before the horse.”
Murray said the URA could sell the lot to Blass under the condition that it only serves as a parking lot temporarily and be developed at a later date.
URA board member Doug Vollmer noted that Blass has already made a significant investment downtown. Parking could become more of an issue in the future, and Blass’ offer should be given serious consideration, Vollmer said.
Murray noted that there is parking available downtown.
“We could pave half of this downtown and there are still going to be people who say, ‘There’s no parking downtown,’” he said.
The timing of the proposals complicates matters for the URA because both proposals ask the agency to move quickly. Kenny’s and Candy’s proposal presents a proposed timeline starting with the URA purchasing the Golay property in January, after which construction would begin in November and wrap up in March 2021.
The URA technically has the necessary funds for a $425,000 purchase, but it would require some maneuvering, Murray said. It’s more likely that the agency could buy the property in 2022.
The URA board moved to give URA staff an additional 60 days to work with developers on the two proposals.
