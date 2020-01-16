TWIN FALLS — City officials often talk about wanting to add more housing downtown. An $8 million apartment complex could be a good way to achieve that goal, but making the project a reality won’t be easy.
Peter Candy, a Ketchum-based developer, spoke about the massive apartment building at the Urban Renewal Agency’s Monday meeting.
The building would sit at the corner of Shoshone Street and Third Avenue South, and would include 94 studio and one-bedroom apartments. Those units would start at $700 and $775 per month. Construction could begin this year and finish in early 2021. The building would be made up of modular units, made in northern Idaho and assembled on site.
“We think it’ll be a great addition to the downtown area,” Candy said. “What we really need is some financial help buying the property.”
The URA doesn’t yet know how it might assist Candy, and his partner Paul Kenny, in developing the property. But URA council members did say more housing would be a boon.
“It’s exciting to talk about more-affordable, more-accessible-to-a-broader-audience housing in downtown,” URA Councilwoman Perri Gardner said.
Lot 17 is key
There are a few reasons why building the apartment complex could be difficult.
For one, Candy and Kenny say lot 17, which is a URA-owned parking lot on Shoshone Street across from the northern part of Wills Toyota, is a must. Lot 17 would be the northwest corner of the apartment complex site.
“It’s all about lot 17,” Candy said. “Without lot 17, we probably would not do the project. That’s not meant as a threat in any way, it’s just simply that without a rectangular site, the development plan doesn’t make any sense.”
The biggest snag for the project isn’t lot 17 — no URA council member or staffer stated any concerns about contributing that piece to the project.
The greatest potential hurdle is that Candy and Kenny want the URA to purchase property along Third Avenue from Shoshone Street down to Hansen Street. The apartment complex would be built on that land, after the existing buildings have been leveled.
That purchase is tricky for a few reasons. For one, it wouldn’t be cheap. Candy said the current owner, Emilee Golay, is asking for $425,000 for the property.
The URA cannot buy property with the intent of flipping it to a specific developer. The URA can purchase property, then put out a request for proposals and select the best offer from those proposals.
“What we cannot do right now is agree to purchase a property and sell it to him at a preset price or anything like that,” URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said.
Murray emphasized that the URA does not have any plans to purchase the property. But staff could work with URA attorneys to figure out some way to contribute to the project.
Candy and Kenny don’t want to spend $425,000 up front because there’s a chance that developing the site might not make financial sense. They want to test before they invest.
The existing buildings are old, and there could be toxic materials on the site. If tests show there are hazardous materials present, project costs will go up.
If the URA buys the property, Kenny and Candy can wait to see if the site is free of hazardous materials and therefore feasible to develop. Once they know their proposal is still cost-effective, they can find investors and complete the entitlements process.
Candy said he cannot secure sufficient investment until he has all of the entitlements for the property. Once he gets the entitlements — which he said would take six months following the URA’s purchase of the property — he and Kenny would reimburse the URA.
“Without the entitlements in place, I just don’t have the weapons, if you will, to raise that kind of money,” he said.
Candy acknowledged that this won’t be an easy decision for the URA.
“I understand what your risk is,” he said. “You understand what our risk is.”
