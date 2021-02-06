Meat and potatoes: New Magic Valley food business keeps it simple and local

TWIN FALLS — Travis Dixon started a meat and potatoes company both literally and metaphorically this November.

Meat and Potato Company is a new Twin Falls business with an honest name. The idea, as the name suggests, is simple: Customers can buy local, restaurant-grade meats and potatoes online. You can buy a lone bag of spuds or a couple of pounds of bacon if you want, but the store also sells food in bulk.

For instance, there’s the “Steakhouse” package that includes 20-plus aged steaks of different cuts, or the “Fill Your Freezer Stimulus Package” that comes with a cornucopia of meat and taters.

These are high-end foods at reasonable prices that you wouldn’t be able to find in stores, Dixon said.

Online food sales have increased dramatically in the past few years. If you want to buy steaks and high-quality food on the internet, you’ve got a wealth of options. What sets Meat and Potato Company apart, Dixon said, is that nearly all of his products come from the Magic Valley or Idaho.

“We’re trying to keep as much as we can in this little area,” he said.

A man with a plan