TWIN FALLS — Christopher J. McCann and Rosa Rementeria have been promoted at different branches of D.L. Evans Bank.
McCann will now be a commercial loan officer at the Twin Falls Blue Lakes branch, 215 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. He has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2014 and has held different positions including loan documentation specialist, loan officer assistant and consumer lending specialist.
McCann is a graduate of the Boise State University Leadership Development Program. He also holds a certificate in business management and entrepreneurship and an associate degree in liberal arts from the College of Southern Idaho.
Rementeria will now be a personal banker at the Rupert branch, 318 S. Oneida St. She has been with D. L. Evans Bank for 10 years and has held several different positions over that period. Rementeria participates in several community activities such as local parades and the Relay for Life. She enjoys spending time outdoors and being actively involved with the sports and school activities of her children.
Both employees invite their customers, friends and families to visit them at the bank. McCann can be reached at 208-734-5700, and Rementeria can be reached at 208-436-2265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.