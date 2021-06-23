Mattress makers don't take pandemic lying down

FILER — Local mattress retailers are recovering from shortages tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Sanders, the owner of Everton Mattress Factory in Filer, said he doesn’t see things leveling off till the end of the year after the holiday season.

His backlogs are currently less than four weeks, but he has seen other manufactures with more than six week delays.

Multiple factors caused the mattress shortage, Sanders said. First, all of the raw material suppliers closed when the pandemic hit. This led to limited inventories across the U.S.

Second, quarantines led to families wanting to make home improvement investments, he said. The demand for furniture and mattresses increased quickly.

Third, a type of material used in the production of mattresses was needed for medical supplies. Nonwoven textiles are used in the quilt backing of mattresses. The same material is also part of personal protective equipment used in hospitals for surgical gowns, wipes and face masks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, the February storms in Texas cause a shortage of foam. The weather knocked out manufacturing plants that make a chemical used to make foam for mattresses and furnishings.