Mattress makers don't take pandemic lying down

FILER — Local mattress retailers are recovering from shortages tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Sanders, the owner of Everton Mattress Factory in Filer, said he doesn’t see things leveling off till the end of the year after the holiday season.
His backlogs are currently less than four weeks, but he has seen other manufactures with more than six week delays.
Multiple factors caused the mattress shortage, Sanders said. First, all of the raw material suppliers closed when the pandemic hit. This led to limited inventories across the U.S.
Second, quarantines led to families wanting to make home improvement investments, he said. The demand for furniture and mattresses increased quickly.
Third, a type of material used in the production of mattresses was needed for medical supplies. Nonwoven textiles are used in the quilt backing of mattresses. The same material is also part of personal protective equipment used in hospitals for surgical gowns, wipes and face masks.
Finally, the February storms in Texas cause a shortage of foam. The weather knocked out manufacturing plants that make a chemical used to make foam for mattresses and furnishings.
Sanders said he tried to be proactive and look for alternatives.
“Manufacturers that took a lackluster approach to the situation are still trying to catch up,” he said.
Todd White, one of the owners of Wilson-Bates Appliance and Furniture in Twin Falls, said he has also dealt with the shortages.
The main brands he carries are Simmons and Serta. During the onset of the pandemic, his normal one-week turnaround time for orders turned into five to six weeks.
In the past two months, the time has dropped to two weeks.
White said the more pressing issue currently is price increases. There have been two price increases on mattresses this year with another one imminent for August or September, he said. Fuel surcharges and labor shortages are to blame.