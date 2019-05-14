BOISE — The Idaho Small Business Development Center presented its State Star Award to south-central Idaho regional director Bryan Matsuoka of Twin Falls at its annual professional development conference.
Celebrating 23 years with the agency in Twin Falls, Matsuoka exemplifies these State Star criteria: serve, respect, discover and persevere. In the past twelve months, he has helped create 90 jobs in the area and continues to challenge his team to make valuable connections with business owners in the community.
Matsuoka has continually cultivated a strong relationship with the dean at the College of Southern Idaho, with his team in Twin Falls and with the many clients he has coached in the Magic Valley. More recently, Matsuoka spearheaded a bus tour consisting of media and stakeholders to showcase local businesses that have continued to grow with the assistance of the Small Business Development Center.
“The Idaho Small Business Development Center thrives on employing leaders who can make a connection with business owners and develop a plan to help them succeed,” Doug Covey, Idaho Small Business Development Center director, said in a statement. “Bryan has played an intricate role for the SBDC. He is able to connect with his clients, motivate his staff and share SBDC success stories with the College of Southern Idaho that have made an impact on the Twin Falls community.”
For more information, go to idahosbdc.org.
