RUPERT — The Mart Group LLC has announced the appointment of Jason Allen as its new CEO, effective Aug. 23. He replaces Brian Hansen, who has been the interim CEO since July 2017. Hansen will continue with the Mart Group as chief transition officer for a period of time.
Allen is a well-regarded business leader who, since 2011, has gained experience in the potato industry in leadership roles with Lamb Weston — serving most recently as the marketing director of global product management and innovation. He previously served as the senior brand manager of retail frozen foods for Lamb Weston and as the senior brand manager for S.C. Johnson & Son’s OFF! insect repellents.
“Jason has broad and deep relationships in the potato industry and has significant business experience and expertise in growing and improving sales and marketing systems. I, personally, am very pleased that we have been able to attract someone with his track record, talent and potential,” Duane Grant, chairman of the board of directors for the Mart Group, said in a statement.
The Mart Group LLC, located in Rupert, is a supplier of high-quality potatoes to customers in the fresh and processed segments of the potato industry. Operating as Mart Produce, the company employs more than 100 people and has been serving the food service and retail industries for over 35 years.
