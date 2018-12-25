TWIN FALLS — Dr. Kurtis Reed, and Robin Hall, nurse practitioner, have purchased Marod Medical Spa of Twin Falls. This full-service cosmetic treatment facility has been in business for more than 12 years.
Reed and Hall are providers at St. Luke’s Clinic/Dermatology and Mohs Surgery in Twin Falls. The pair will continue servicing patients in the dermatology clinic.
Marod Medical Spa offers a tranquil environment for clients to receive a wide range of cosmetic treatments by experienced professionals. Some of the services include Botox and Dysport injections, filler injections, laser procedures, facials and chemical peels, massages, manicures and pedicures, hair salon services, micro-blading, eyebrow tattoo services and eyelash extensions.
“We are also hoping to implement other evidence-based cosmetic treatment options in the future that address skin rejuvenation, scar reduction and certain types of hair loss,” Hall said in a statement. “The aesthetic industry is constantly evolving and staying attuned to the latest developments is essential.”
Reed specializes in the management of skin cancer, including Mohs surgery. He was born and raised in Idaho Falls.
Hall is a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in dermatology. She was raised in Twin Falls and is excited to be back in the Magic Valley.
Marod is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on Saturdays at 706 North College Road. For information, go to marodspa.com.
