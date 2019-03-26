JEROME — Chenchaiah Marella, vice president of research and product development with Idaho Milk Products, presented "Maximizing the Functionality of Milk Protein Powders — Processor Options and End User Benefits" at the American Dairy Products Institute Dairy Ingredients Symposium on Feb. 28 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Marella covered the targeted functional properties from milk protein concentrates, how processing conditions influence the functional properties, the impact of storage and handling on them, options for processors to improve the functionality of milk protein powders and how functional MPCs benefit end-user applications.
Marella joined the Idaho Milk Products team in 2014 and has more than 20 years of experience in dairy science and technology. Marella is responsible for new product development, product research, evaluation of new technologies, coordinating scale-up of new products, management of university collaborations, intellectual property development and everyday management of department staff and laboratories.
