Magic Valley unemployment explodes by 4,271% in two weeks
The Fairfield Inn and Suites sit empty March 27 in Twin Falls. Hotel and restaurant employees have lost their jobs by the hundreds in the Magic Valley due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

TWIN FALLS — A staggering 3,497 Magic Valley workers filed for unemployment during a two-week stretch from March 15 to 28 according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

That’s a 2,925% increase over the 80 claims filed from March 8 to 14. 

“I’m sure this surpasses anything we’ve ever seen,” Idaho Department of Labor Regional Economist Jan Roeser said. “This is everything happening at once, and that’s not how previous recessions have worked at all.”

In Idaho, claims skyrocketed from 1,031 the week ending March 14 (an average week), to 32,941 the week ending March 28. That's a 3,095% jump. Statewide, 47,557 people filed unemployment claims between March 8 and 28.

Roeser said she’s never seen an economic catastrophe hit so many parts of the Magic Valley economy so quickly.

“I think we’re going to see this drag on a little bit longer than we expect, unfortunately,” she said.

Food and lodging fell first

The numbers vary by county, but for the most part, it’s restaurants and hotels that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus — so far. Some industries are now beginning to catch up.

In Blaine County, which has one of the highest densities of coronavirus cases in the U.S., hotel and restaurant workers have made up more than a third of all unemployment claims since the COVID-19 layoffs began a few weeks ago.

There are several funds in Blaine County dedicated to supporting service industry workers, including one fund set up by Party Animal Vodka owners Katherine Cullen and Josh Hanson, which has raised more than $51,000.

In some counties, construction workers have lost their jobs in droves — in Blaine County construction has been banned. Twin Falls County — which had been in the midst of record-breaking levels of construction — hasn’t seen a huge number of construction workers lose their jobs yet according to the Idaho Department of Labor, but new construction has slowed dramatically, and the layoffs have begun.

Many workers in the health care and social assistance industry have filed for unemployment. That might be surprising, given that hospitals need every qualified person they can find right now, but it’s likely that most of those unemployment claims aren’t coming from hospital workers.

“Nursing homes and assisted living should be the biggest in that one,” Roeser said.

Roeser added that many nurses and caretakers are women, and the reality is that with schools and daycares closed, more women than men are staying home to take care of their children.

“Studies will show that women carry the dominant time commitment with all of those duties,” Roeser said.

The Magic Valley’s retail and manufacturing sectors are also seeing significant numbers of people file for unemployment.

An even greater recession? 

Roeser said the coronavirus is completely different from the Great Recession in 2008, which didn’t hurt the Magic Valley as badly as it hurt other parts of the country.

“(The Great Recession) was tied to housing,” Roeser said. “We managed to keep things going and hold on.”

This recession affects a wider range of industries. Plus, Roeser said, the Great Recession never brought such a massive, instantaneous spike in unemployment — the negative effects were more spread out.

The coronavirus is going to impact the economy even after stay-at-home orders are lifted, Roeser said. It’s likely to influence our behaviors. More people might work from home from now on. Even when Idahoans are allowed to leave their homes again, they might spend more time inside just out of habit.

“We can just hope that we can make this up in the years to follow,” Roeser said. “I do believe that when this is over, (the economy) will come back roaring.”

