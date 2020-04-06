Magic Valley unemployment claims explode by 2,925% in two weeks

TWIN FALLS — A staggering 3,497 Magic Valley workers filed for unemployment during a two-week stretch from March 15 to 28 according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
There were 80 unemployment claims between March 8 and 14 in the Magic Valley. Between March 22 and 28 there were 2,420 claims, an increase of 2,925%.
“I’m sure this surpasses anything we’ve ever seen,” Idaho Department of Labor Regional Economist Jan Roeser said. “This is everything happening at once, and that’s not how previous recessions have worked at all.”
In Idaho, claims skyrocketed from 1,031 the week ending March 14 (an average week), to 32,941 the week ending March 28. That's a 3,095% jump. Statewide, 47,557 people filed unemployment claims between March 8 and 28.
Roeser said she’s never seen an economic catastrophe hit so many parts of the Magic Valley economy so quickly.
“I think we’re going to see this drag on a little bit longer than we expect, unfortunately,” she said.
Food and lodging fell first
The numbers vary by county, but for the most part, it’s restaurants and hotels that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus — so far. Some industries are now beginning to catch up.
In Blaine County, which has one of the highest densities of coronavirus cases in the U.S., hotel and restaurant workers have made up more than a third of all unemployment claims since the COVID-19 layoffs began a few weeks ago.
There are several funds in Blaine County dedicated to supporting service industry workers, including one fund set up by Party Animal Vodka owners Katherine Cullen and Josh Hanson, which has raised more than $51,000.
In some counties, construction workers have lost their jobs in droves — in Blaine County construction has been banned. Twin Falls County — which had been in the midst of record-breaking levels of construction — hasn’t seen a huge number of construction workers lose their jobs yet according to the Idaho Department of Labor, but new construction has slowed dramatically, and the layoffs have begun.
Many workers in the health care and social assistance industry have filed for unemployment. That might be surprising, given that hospitals need every qualified person they can find right now, but it’s likely that most of those unemployment claims aren’t coming from hospital workers.
“Nursing homes and assisted living should be the biggest in that one,” Roeser said.
Roeser added that many nurses and caretakers are women, and the reality is that with schools and daycares closed, more women than men are staying home to take care of their children.
“Studies will show that women carry the dominant time commitment with all of those duties,” Roeser said.
The Magic Valley’s retail and manufacturing sectors are also seeing significant numbers of people file for unemployment.
An even greater recession?
Roeser said the coronavirus is completely different from the Great Recession in 2008, which didn’t hurt the Magic Valley as badly as it hurt other parts of the country.
“(The Great Recession) was tied to housing,” Roeser said. “We managed to keep things going and hold on.”
This recession affects a wider range of industries. Plus, Roeser said, the Great Recession never brought such a massive, instantaneous spike in unemployment — the negative effects were more spread out.
The coronavirus is going to impact the economy even after stay-at-home orders are lifted, Roeser said. It’s likely to influence our behaviors. More people might work from home from now on. Even when Idahoans are allowed to leave their homes again, they might spend more time inside just out of habit.
“We can just hope that we can make this up in the years to follow,” Roeser said. “I do believe that when this is over, (the economy) will come back roaring.”
COVID-19 Quarantine: Families find community behind closed doors
Families find community behind closed doors
When word spread that Gov. Brad Little was issuing a stay-home order for Idahoans, chief photographer Drew Nash knew he was going to have to figure out a way to continue getting faces into the paper.
The day before he had come in contact with a National Geographic story and photos concerning citizens isolated in Italy. Later that day, he saw that an acquaintance of his, a photographer in the Bay Area, was making similar portraits of people inside their dwellings — from the outside. With nothing to lose, Nash reached out to the Facebook community. Those who responded may not have opened their doors, but they opened their hearts and minds.
Sharing their feelings showed Nash their vulnerabilities and their shared courage to carry on. His portraits capture a community coming together while staying apart.
Israel Bravo
"Take this time to reflect. We don’t get that much these days, enjoy the solitude, enjoy the family, watch movies, read and make art. But most of all be kind to each other. Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are. We got this." —Israel Bravo
The Johnsons
"I have been asked to share with you all how this coronavirus quarantine is affecting our lives. We have been home for two weeks now, missing our family, friends and church. However, as a child my family of six was quarantined for four months with a sign on our house door. We had scarlet fever, then chickenpox one at a time, my poor mother. We survived that, and we will survive this. Hope and God's peace to you all." —Karen Johnson
"As a senior it has really not changed much for us. We tend to follow rules anyway and stay close to home where we mostly eat. We are lucky to have family close by to help us if we need them." —Ron Johnson
The Thompson family
"This experience has forced me to slow down, which is not something I am accustomed to working full time and raising a family. As we face an uncertain future inside these four walls, I find myself helping my teen cope with a heightened level of anxiety, spending quality time with my youngest, and working to understanding our middle son in a way I haven’t done in far too long. I fear what will be the aftermath of this pandemic, but I see hope in the connection and time spent together as well." —Mandi Thompson
Bud Wilson
"I need something to keep me busy while I have to stay home. When I am on my Oculus Quest I can go fishing using my right and left virtual reality controllers as a rod and reel. Otherwise I am on my PC playing games and watching a lot of TV." —Bud Wilson
The Beem family
"We are living in a world right now front loaded with anxiety and fear. The bigness of all that’s happening is overwhelming and hitting us all a little differently. For my oldest, that meant celebrating his 14th birthday this week in relative isolation — with takeout lunch, driveway basketball against his uncool mom, and all his candles put on a single slice of birthday cake. For me, its guilt that I won’t be able to juggle family, work, school and support my community over the next few weeks and months. We are trying — and try is the key word — to find joy in the mess of this all. The isolation has been a reminder of how connected we all are, how fast we are used to running daily, and how much we all need each other." —Whitney Beem
"Not going to school has been really boring lately. You can't really see friends, but luckily for us we can use cellphones and can still talk to our friends and that's fun. We also have no sports, which is a bummer because we will have no more group activities for awhile." —Luke Beem
The Daisher family
"After getting past the fear, grief, disappointment and sadness I was first overwhelmed with by the pandemic, I am now trying to focus on being present in the moment, with no schedule, just waking up and following what comes our way. We have gone on hikes (before the shelter in place was ordered), played family board games, done many fun activities in the backyard, worked out together and completed projects around the house. We have all connected with friends using our technology and enjoyed tuning out to Netflix to escape. Each day, several emotions come up and each day I let myself feel them, but I always bring it back to being grateful for this time with my family." —Nikki Daisher
"It seems to be teaching us all more about appreciating our times gathering together as well as traveling and exploring. I am enjoying our family time together. Each member has been contributing to our overall mental health and enjoyment of life. So far our activities have included frisbee golf from the tree house, family cheer routines, pine cone golf and Wingsuit ziplining. Many chores have been ticked off the list too." —Miles Daisher
"COVID-19 is affecting every family in similar and different ways. I'm disappointed that events that I was looking forward to are cancelled, but is for a good cause. Self isolation is at times boring or uneventful, so I'm talking the time to try new things, things I didn't have time for before. I guess you could say isolation sparked some creativity." —Dorothy Daisher, 15
"I hope COVID-19 will be over soon. While we have been quarantined, we have come up with several ways to spend our time. We have gone on hikes, made up routines on the trampoline, and most recently, wing suiting on the zipline. And most especially, I love playing with our new puppy Coco. It almost feels like summer, except without traveling and seeing friends. We have come up with so many new ways to have fun and I bet we will come up with so many more." —Audrey Daisher, 13
"So we've been staying home for 2 weeks now. We go on hikes every once in a while as well as working out and finding new activities to do. It's been going pretty well so far." —Eli Daisher, 10
The Geists
"To me, isolation has resulted in a feeling of frustration and sadness. I especially miss seeing our children. Phone calls are second best. I have a warm feeling in that families with children are coming closer together. I miss seeing our friends in person, and am sad because I know they have the same problem. Nevertheless, I am hopeful this will be over soon." —Harry Geist
