Magic Valley unemployment claims explode by 2,925% in two weeks

Twin Falls setting records (in a bad way)

Even during the Great Recession, Twin Falls never saw mass unemployment on the level caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, between March 22 and 28, 1,029 people applied for unemployment in Twin Falls. The previous high in the past 12 years was 356 — and that was from March 15 through 21.

Take the coronavirus out of the equation, and the worst week in the past 12 years was late November in 2010, when 232 people in Twin Falls filed for unemployment.

The best week in the past 12 years was in mid-August of 2018, when a mere 14 people filed for unemployment in Twin Falls.