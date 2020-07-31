Magic Valley retailers make big changes, even as customers flock back to stores

“There will be long-term impacts to the extent that our state government and Legislature pick winners and losers amongst employees,” White said. “That needs to be avoided.”

White also said people often dismiss the importance of national chains when it comes to employment. Just because they’re national doesn’t mean they don’t have an impact in Idaho.

“There’s a tendency to want to divide (retail) and say that there’s local retail and there’s national retail,” he said. “In reality, regardless of which group you’re in, all ships rise together and sink together.”

Retail is one of the biggest employment sectors in Idaho, White said, and national chains make up the largest majority of retailers. Every time a Victoria’s Secret, Kay Jewelers or J.C. Penney closes, people in small communities around the country lose jobs.

The pandemic has affected different sizes of companies differently, White said. For small businesses — ones with fewer than 500 employees — there have been federal payments to help them stay afloat. Big industries — major airlines for instance — have also gotten federal funding.

But White said companies in the middle tier, ones that aren’t gigantic but have more than 500 employees, have struggled.