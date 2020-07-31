Magic Valley retailers make big changes, even as customers flock back to stores

TWIN FALLS — The year got off to a good start for many south-central Idaho retailers. At the Magic Valley Mall, arguably the Magic Valley’s retail heart, sales were up 5% through February.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic effectively closed most retailers throughout Idaho. For about six weeks, from late March until May 1, Idahoans couldn’t shop at non-essential businesses in-person. For stores that didn’t have strong online presences, or that relied heavily on foot traffic, most of their income disappeared overnight. Hundreds of Magic Valley retail workers lost their jobs.
The pandemic hasn’t affected all retailers equally. Many will weather the rough patch, some benefited enormously from shifting consumer demands and others won’t ever reopen. The full extent of the pandemic’s impact on retail probably won’t be clear for at least a year.
Still, it’s apparent that many stores have already had to make big changes to stay viable.
“People are just having to reinvent themselves,” Idaho Department of Labor Regional Economist Jan Roeser said.
Painful layoffs
Retail businesses employ about 5,000 people in the Magic Valley, roughly an eighth of the 40,000 people employed here before the pandemic.
So when retail hurts, employment often does too.
In the eight-county Magic Valley region, the unemployment rate went from 2.3% in March to 11% in April due to the pandemic. Unemployment dropped to 8.3% in May and fell to 5.2% in June.
Not all counties lost the same amount of jobs. Blaine County had a whopping 21.5% unemployment rate in April and 9% of the county was unemployed in June. Gooding County fared the best with a 6.8% unemployment rate in April and a 3.7% rate in June.
Retail layoffs made up a significant chunk of the roughly 9,000 Magic Valley workers laid off due to COVID-19. In Twin Falls County, 200 of the 2,735 initial unemployment claims between March 21 and May 16 came from retail employees, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Woodbury Corporation Regional Manager Brent White, who manages the Magic Valley Mall, said the mall has historically employed about 2,000 people in approximately 150 stores. Many of those employees work in food service, not retail.
For many stores, turning off the lights meant laying off nearly all their workers. A lot of businesses have hired most, or all, of their staff back, but there are others where job losses will be permanent.
White said it’s unfair and shortsighted how the state decided to designated some businesses as essential. He estimates only about 5% of the mall’s businesses fell into the essential category and were allowed to remain open during Idaho’s shutdown.
“There will be long-term impacts to the extent that our state government and Legislature pick winners and losers amongst employees,” White said. “That needs to be avoided.”
White also said people often dismiss the importance of national chains when it comes to employment. Just because they’re national doesn’t mean they don’t have an impact in Idaho.
“There’s a tendency to want to divide (retail) and say that there’s local retail and there’s national retail,” he said. “In reality, regardless of which group you’re in, all ships rise together and sink together.”
Retail is one of the biggest employment sectors in Idaho, White said, and national chains make up the largest majority of retailers. Every time a Victoria’s Secret, Kay Jewelers or J.C. Penney closes, people in small communities around the country lose jobs.
The pandemic has affected different sizes of companies differently, White said. For small businesses — ones with fewer than 500 employees — there have been federal payments to help them stay afloat. Big industries — major airlines for instance — have also gotten federal funding.
But White said companies in the middle tier, ones that aren’t gigantic but have more than 500 employees, have struggled.
“Many of these businesses had too many employees to qualify and were too small to be important enough for the government to find other ways of funding them,” White said.
Swift switches
Idaho stores began reopening in May and by the end of the month most were back in business.
Customers came back quick.
“The public response was very good,” White said. “Sales versus a year ago were up, and up double digits for many stores. The public wanted to shop.”
Store owners have mostly been pleased with how quickly business has bounced back. But the pandemic has caused some big changes, both in supply and demand.
Erin Rigel, owner of Fashion 15 Below in Twin Falls, said she’s had to change her inventory. For example, she typically would sell a lot of Easter outfits every spring. With churches closed and people staying home, people were less concerned about wearing their Sunday best. Demand for loungewear, on the other hand, has gone up.
“It’s caused us to pivot with our business,” Rigel said.
There have been big supply chain disruptions as well. Rigel has had a harder time getting her hands on certain products.
“We had some manufacturers that just completely abandoned making clothing and just made masks,” she said. “Especially our U.S. ones that are in California. In order for them to remain open they had to make masks (to be considered essential).”
Tony Prater, CEO of Twin Falls-based Jensen Jewelers, said his business has had to adapt rapidly, too. People don’t tend to buy jewelry online. They generally like to try pieces on, in the store, before making a big purchase.
Curbside sales work for some businesses. Not jewelry.
“You can’t really do that in our industry,” Prater said. “You can’t take a tray of diamonds out and say, ‘Hey, when you’re done with that bring it back in.’”
To keep customers safe, staff dunk a ring or piece of jewelry into disinfectant after a customer tries it on. That practice has now become industry standard.
For Prater’s company, business has been good since he was allowed to reopen. Some couples might have gotten sick of each other while they were stuck at home. But not all.
“A lot of them decided, ‘Hey, let’s get married,’” Prater said.
Jensen Jewelers finances its own jewelry, and customers kept paying their loans during the pandemic, Prater said. So, even though sales were few and far between, the company was relatively OK because money was still flowing in. The hardest part — for a lot of businesses — was having to lay off employees. Many have since been rehired.
New habits
Going forward, it’s not just the loss of sales or employees during the pandemic that will hurt retailers. Many stores rely on customers swinging by routinely, shopping habitually.
Changes in traffic patterns could have long-term consequences. Some people might be used to buying more products online now. They might not drive by a store anymore, since they’re working from home.
“The actual joy of shopping has perhaps gone by the wayside,” Roeser said. “But, perhaps you can anxiously await your shipment.”
Rigel said she’s a bit nervous about this fall. What will Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — crucial sales days — look like? Retailers typically do a massive percentage of their sales between November and December.
There are some bright spots. Rigel, who has Fashion 15 Below clothing stores in Twin Falls and Pocatello, is opening a Boise location this week. There are four new businesses coming to the mall. An Allstate will open this month near Hobby Lobby. Remi-Bleu, a boutique, just opened near Jensen Jewelers’ mall location. A candy shop, Dulcelandia, and a restaurant, El Asadero, will come to the mall in the next two months.
“I do think that stores will never go away,” Roeser said. “It’s just that they change shapes and sizes.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.