Magic Valley residents are upset about 'shoddy' repairs and busted-up sidewalks. It’s part of the process for faster internet.

JEROME — The ongoing installation of fiber internet in Twin Falls, Jerome and Burley brings the promise of new network connectivity and upgraded service for thousands of people.

But, first, there’s the mess of utility work that has spurred complaints from some residents who have seen roads, sidewalks and yards excavated by TDS Telecommunications to accommodate the installation of hundreds of miles of cable.

After the city of Twin Falls fielded numerous phone calls from residents about excavations on or near their property earlier in the fall, Jerome officials are now hearing similar complaints.

“Some of the work has been a little shoddy as far as the time it takes to clean up after themselves, and then some of the work they’ve done trying to patch cement and asphalt, some of that stuff is definitely not up to par,” Jerome City Council member Bryan Craig told the Times-News. “That’s what people have noticed and seen.”

The Jerome council has discussed resident complaints at a handful of its meetings. Part of the issue is, like in Twin Falls, residents think the utility work is being done by the city.

“The city’s not involved with it at all,” Craig said.

The project is the full responsibility of TDS, and the company told the Times-News that it plans to clean up after itself.

“TDS telecom is absolutely committed to working with the communities,” said Wade Soczka, the company’s director of network construction. “We restore, either temporarily or permanently, any work that we are doing to make it look as good or better than it did when we got there.”

Like with many major utility projects, there are several areas where roads, sidewalks and yards must be excavated – in this case, to allow for installation of about 410 miles of fiber that will connect some 27,000 service addresses in the three Magic Valley communities by 2026.

After the work is done, repairs are made in two steps, according to TDS. First, a temporary repair is made by compacting gravel at the excavation. Then, when there are enough temporary repairs in a given area, a crew will spend a day pouring concrete for the permanent repair.

The speed of repairs is affected by material and labor shortages, Soczka said. As weather turns colder, repairs to concrete and asphalt will be less frequent, because the air temperature prevents proper settling of the materials. In such cases, Soczka said, temporary repairs might be maintained for a few months until weather warms up enough to pour concrete or patch asphalt.

It’s the speed of repairs, and the temporary measures, that have prompted most complaints in Jerome, City Administrator Mike Williams said.

“Sometimes they come back, they get it done right away, you can never tell they were there,” Williams said. “Other times the work is lingering for weeks, if not months, where they never clean up the mess. Or they just come and just put gravel, and they haven’t patched it back, and it’s been several weeks, and people get a little frustrated with that.”

The Burley and Jerome projects have about 135 miles of fiber, with around 8,500 service addresses, Soczka said. Those two projects have a completion date of summer 2024. Twin Falls, a much larger project with 275 miles of fiber and 18,500 service addresses, is projected for completion in 2026.

“We have built larger projects faster than that, but you do have to keep in mind when you’re getting to a community of Jerome’s size, there’s limited resources,” Soczka said. “Obviously, we want to put our best foot forward and build a network that doesn’t leave a big mess behind.”

Busting out sidewalk panels can create the biggest temporary mess. That’s often done to comply with state law, Soczka said. Workers have to expose and visually verify the other utilities they are going to pass over. A lot of times the only way to do that, he said, is to break sidewalk panels.

So far, with about 25% of work completed, TDS has busted out 34 panels. Soczka estimates they may break out a total of 170 panels over the life of the project.

The short-term inconveniences will be worth it at the end, said Soczka, adding that TDS intends to be a good neighbor.

“We don’t sell the plants we build,” Soczka said. “We keep it, we maintain it, we build operations in the community. We have people that work live and play in these communities.”