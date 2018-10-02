TWIN FALLS — More than 70 people attended Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services’ 45th annual meeting Sept. 26 at the facility, 484 Eastland Drive S.
The following individuals and businesses received awards for their efforts to support training and employment of people with disabilities during the past fiscal year:
- Papa Kelsey’s Pizza & Subs of Wendell — Outstanding Employer of the Year
- Ira Olsen — F. Dwain Pruitt Memorial Award for outstanding program participant
- Rep. Steve Miller — Advocate of the Year
- Spears Manufacturing — Contract Business of the Year
- MVRS Janitorial Supervisor Paul Ellison — Clarke I. Maddox Memorial Award as the outstanding employee of the year. Ellison spent many after-hours and weekends painting the interior of the facility without compensation because he wanted participants and coworkers to be proud of their environment.
- The MVRS janitorial crew received the Steven R. Slatter Annual Safety Award. They were: Nathan Ellsworth, Zach Herzinger, Wayne Kincheloe, Rick Nelson, Doyle Reaves, Michelle Russo, Jared Ursenbach and Alfonso Villasenor. The crew worked more than 1,500 hours without an accident this year.
- Four employees earned recognition for their tenure at MVRS: Teena Young, business office coordinator for five years; Dean Smith, safety director for 10 years; Lisa Moore, therapy technician for 15 years; Crystal Cummins, therapy technician for 20 years.
Also at the meeting, MVRS Inc. elected its new board of directors for the upcoming year: President Laura Stewart; Vice President Rob Atkins; Secretary Lisa Hollibaugh; Treasurer Leon Mills; and directors Rhonda Bartholomew, Ida Clark, Carol Hoffman, Maggie Gaynor and Porter Long.
Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services served 166 persons with disabilities during the fiscal year. The organization placed into competitive employment 81 percent of those individuals referred for that purpose. Those individuals were making an average starting wage of $9.77 per hour. For the first time in years, MVRS moved more individuals from supported work services into community-based employment, which is the ultimate goal.
Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services is a private non-profit organization that provides training, employment, personal development and related services for people with disabilities who reside in south central Idaho. For information, call 208-734-4112 or email snickell@mvrehab.org or go to mvrehab.org.
