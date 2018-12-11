Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Realty has announced the opening of its new office at 378 Falls Ave., across from the College of Southern Idaho.

Continued growth in Twin Falls and in the realty business required a larger and more consumer-friendly workspace. The new office design is intended to give a strong first impression that Magic Valley Realty is professional and current.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office can be reached at 208-944-9042.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments