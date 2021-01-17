Magic (Valley) gatherings on hold: Black Dragon Games staying strong during the pandemic

TWIN FALLS — Black Dragon Games is a popular hang out spot for tabletop gamers who indulge in meeting up with friends for friendly and competitive strategy games, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the large numbers gathering in the store’s play area has been reduced to a fraction of normal.

Nevertheless, Black Dragon Games has established itself in the community and is staying afloat while weathering the pandemic.

Black Dragon Games is the final business to be nominated by readers and selected by the Times-News for keeping the community safe during the pandemic.

How is your business keeping its staff and patrons as safe as possible during the pandemic?

“We require masks to enter, and we have hand sanitizers throughout the store and we only allow a maximum of eight people in our play area at a time,” co-owner Chris Bordwell said. “That’s a pretty big change from prior to COVID, where we would have 50 to 60 people back there.”

How has the pandemic impacted your business this year?