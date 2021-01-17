Magic (Valley) gatherings on hold: Black Dragon Games staying strong during the pandemic

TWIN FALLS — Black Dragon Games is a popular hang out spot for tabletop gamers who indulge in meeting up with friends for friendly and competitive strategy games, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the large numbers gathering in the store’s play area has been reduced to a fraction of normal.
Nevertheless, Black Dragon Games has established itself in the community and is staying afloat while weathering the pandemic.
Black Dragon Games is the final business to be nominated by readers and selected by the Times-News for keeping the community safe during the pandemic.
How is your business keeping its staff and patrons as safe as possible during the pandemic?
“We require masks to enter, and we have hand sanitizers throughout the store and we only allow a maximum of eight people in our play area at a time,” co-owner Chris Bordwell said. “That’s a pretty big change from prior to COVID, where we would have 50 to 60 people back there.”
How has the pandemic impacted your business this year?
“At first it was really really bad. When they did the business shutdown we actually made a website during that time, which we didn’t even have before. So we kind of scrambled and made a website during the initial shutdown, which has helped people now kind of with pick up orders with us so it actually has become kind of a cool thing we did,” he said.
Brodwell also noted their retail sales are still strong, but hosting big events will have to wait.
“We don’t see any people in here anymore for playing games, which in our business can be a killer actually. Luckily our community has kept us alive,” he said.
What have been some of the responses from your patrons regarding face mask wearing and social distancing?
“We’ve had a little bit of a blow back to face masks but it hasn’t been super severe, but a little bit,” Brodwell said. “I would say it is probably in the low 1 to 10 percent of people (who) are kind of don’t really want to wear a mask, and we do require it. We have masks available for patrons that don’t bring them in.”
He also noted that the biggest negative responses have been the business’ inability to have people attending events. Brodwell said he thinks it is bizarre that they want to attend events right now and is a big topic of conversation.
“During the summer they were in like Stage 3 or 4, so there was a lot of time where we did have or able to have bigger events until (recently) we’ve gone back to this Stage 2 of gatherings. Until we see the entire state go back to Stage 3 and Stage 4 of gatherings, we’re not going to budge on that and especially right now with being so cold,” Brodwell said.
“The amount of time we have left, I just don’t think we would have anything in place by the time restrictions are loosening,” he said.
How has your business changed day-to-day operations?
“We have actually hired additional part-time staff to pull orders for customers that come in through website and other channels, so that those people are literally only doing that job now. So we increased our staff a little bit actually. Not a lot, but just enough to separate the customer service/personnel from the people who are just doing the order pulling for customers,” Brodwell said.