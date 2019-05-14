TWIN FALLS — The U.S. Small Business Administration 2019 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year is Nate Bondelid, president of Tek-Hut Inc., which was founded in Kimberly in 2001. It opened its first warehouse in Twin Falls in 2004 and has become the largest internet provider for schools in the state.
Bondelid now works out of Tek-Hut’s Boise office, but still has the Twin Falls warehouse and strong ties to the community.
During the past few years, Tek-Hut has experienced substantial growth. The firm has expanded by adding a 5,000 square-foot building in Twin Falls and a second 10,000 square-foot site in Boise. This expansion led to a revenue increase of 350% and staff doubled.
Tek-Hut Inc. specializes in comprehensive IT solutions for the education industry and local and state governments. The firm works with 72 school districts in the state and more than 200 districts nationwide.
“Tek-Hut’s impressive growth, community involvement and innovative employee-centric leadership practices are a testament to Nate Bondelid’s entrepreneurial spirit,” SBA Boise District Director Gary Eisenbraun said in a statement. “Nate’s success at Tek-Hut has led the way for other local small businesses to thrive. We are proud to have Nate and Tek-Hut as part of our Idaho small business community.”
The SBA Small Business Person of the Year Award — part of National Small Business Week — recognizes small business owners who demonstrate staying power and substantiated history as an established business with at least three years of business operation. Winners must also show growth in net worth and business expansion, increase in jobs and sales, innovation in products or services, response to adversity and contributions to community-oriented projects.
“I am honored to be presented with this award,” Bondelid said in a statement. “It is a reflection of my employee’s dedication to our company and our customer’s loyalty to Tek-Hut."
