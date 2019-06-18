TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little announced the recipients of the 2019 Idaho Awards for Leadership in Energy Efficiency. The awards acknowledge Idaho companies that exhibit leadership in their communities by implementing energy efficiency measures at their local facilities.
Local recipients in the industry category are Lamb Weston’s Twin Falls Plant and IdahoAgropur Inc./Jerome Cheese.
“Improving energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption are the foundation of a secure future for Idaho and our country,” Little said in a statement. “I applaud the Idaho businesses and organizations receiving these awards for their leadership in demonstrating smart, cost-effective and responsible energy practices.”
For more information, go to oemr.idaho.gov/energy-efficiency/energy_awards. For questions about the award or the recipients, call 208-332-1660 or email john.chatburn@oer.idaho.gov.
