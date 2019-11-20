TWIN FALLS — For some business owners, marketing isn’t high on their lists of priorities.
But in an increasingly digital world, having a strong online presence can be the difference between swimming in dough or calling it quits. The Times-News hosted a “Master Your Marketing” seminar Tuesday to teach business owners about the importance of online brand building and advertising.
Lillie Johnson, Lee Enterprises’ regional account director, led the seminar. Lee Enterprises is an Iowa-based media company that owns the Times-News.
Johnson emphasized that online advertising is changing quickly, and business owners have to be ready to adapt.
More and more consumers make purchasing decisions on their phones, Johnson said, and it’s important to reach people where they are.
“There are more cellphones in the world than toothbrushes,” she said, adding that 81% of Americans own a smartphone.
People are impatient, Johnson said. They want to be able to purchase items with one click and make a call without typing out a string of numbers. If your website doesn’t look good on a phone, not many people are going to stick around and scroll through it. If your site is slow to load, most people are going to leave it and look at something else instead.
“You can build the ark,” she said. “But you have to get the animals there.”
For the most part, businesses have to play by Google and Facebook’s rules as well. If you don’t update your website regularly, it’s going to drop in Google’s rankings and consumers will have to scroll for a bit before they see you.
Johnson also pointed out a few interesting tidbits that could play a role in how business owners use their resources. For instance, most Facebook users are women, but most YouTube users are men. Most people on Facebook are 35 and older, and the site is losing popularity with young people. People in the Magic Valley use YouTube a lot — more than the national average.
The Times-News remains the media outlet in the region with the largest reach, and its online presence, Magicvalley.com, is south-central Idaho’s No. 1 website. Together, the newspaper and website reach 82% of people in the area each week.
Publisher Matt Sandberg said that while print is in decline, the Times-News has never had a larger audience thanks to online news.
“We’re kind of playing a little bit on the old and new,” Sandberg said.
