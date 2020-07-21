Magic Valley building still booming during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic briefly slowed some Magic Valley construction, but builders say they’ve had their hands full with new projects after a lull in March and April.

“I am busier right now than I’ve ever been in my life,” James Ray Construction owner James Ray said.

Ray isn’t the only swamped builder. Some Magic Valley municipalities are on pace to issue more new construction permits this year than ever before. Jerome Building Official Dave Richey said his city set a high-water mark for new construction in 2019 and despite the pandemic will break that record yet again this year.

Burley Building Official Gary Pawson said construction “hasn’t changed a bit.” Billy Salts, owner of Magic Magic Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, said COVID-19 has led to a lot of changes in how his business operates, for safety reasons, but the amount of projects he’s working on is comparable to last year. He said his business has only had one project put on hold.

Construction was temporarily frozen in some Blaine County municipalities in the beginning of the pandemic, but Salts said his company’s projects up north have resumed.