Magic Valley building still booming during pandemic

TWIN FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic briefly slowed some Magic Valley construction, but builders say they’ve had their hands full with new projects after a lull in March and April.
“I am busier right now than I’ve ever been in my life,” James Ray Construction owner James Ray said.
Ray isn’t the only swamped builder. Some Magic Valley municipalities are on pace to issue more new construction permits this year than ever before. Jerome Building Official Dave Richey said his city set a high-water mark for new construction in 2019 and despite the pandemic will break that record yet again this year.
Burley Building Official Gary Pawson said construction “hasn’t changed a bit.” Billy Salts, owner of Magic Magic Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, said COVID-19 has led to a lot of changes in how his business operates, for safety reasons, but the amount of projects he’s working on is comparable to last year. He said his business has only had one project put on hold.
Construction was temporarily frozen in some Blaine County municipalities in the beginning of the pandemic, but Salts said his company’s projects up north have resumed.
In Twin Falls, there won’t be an all-time record for new construction. There were still many more homes built there back in 2005 and 2006 before the housing bubble burst and brought on the Great Recession.
Still, it’s been a big year for new homes in the Magic Valley’s largest city, and an improvement over what was also a robust building year in 2019. The 63 single-family home permits the city issued in June were the most in at least the past 15 years.
Last fiscal year, Twin Falls issued 326 single-family home building permits, up from 243 the year before. In fiscal year 2006, the city issued 641. There have been 376 single-family home permits in FY 2020 through June, a 55% increase compared to permits through June last year. There are still three months left in the fiscal year.
Commercial construction in Twin Falls is on pace to be a bit slower than last year. There have been 4.6 commercial permits per month this year compared to 6.5 per month last year.
Twin Falls Senior Building Inspector Kortnie Kent said that if it hadn’t been for the pandemic slowing construction, this would have been an “astronomical” year for new projects.
Rui Gomes, sales and marketing manager for Wolverton Homes, said the pandemic has increased the number of retirees and people from big cities looking at moving to the Magic Valley.
“They just want to get away from the craziness,” Gomes said. “We are kind of a gem. It’s a hidden place, and people are finding that out.”
Gomes said Idaho’s conservative culture is a draw, too.
Many people have been eager to buy homes during the last few months — that surge has been felt not just by builders but by local realtors, too. Most builders said that while there was a two-week slowdown — Ray said his company received about 75% fewer inquiries from potential buyers during that stretch — the construction business hasn’t been hurt much, or at all, by COVID-19.
“We just need more labor,” Gomes said. “We can’t keep up with what’s going on.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.