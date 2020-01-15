TWIN FALLS — Downtown will likely have a $4 million parking garage soon — and the Urban Renewal Agency might pay for it.
The URA discussed the proposal at its Monday meeting. The parking garage would be part of Summit Creek Capital’s project at 160 Main Avenue South, which is the site of the old Idaho Youth Ranch building.
The $3.9 million to $4.2 million garage would be atop what is currently a parking lot behind the Youth Ranch, and would probably include three stories of parking and three stories of apartments. It would be the same height as the six-story building that will replace the Youth Ranch.
Bill Truax is the CEO of the Galena Fund, an investment group that is a partner with Summit Creek Capital on the project. He said the 200-stall parking garage and the 45 to 60 apartments that would come with it would be constructed in tandem with the the new building at 160 Main Avenue South.
“If we were going to do it, what we propose is that it’s part of a vertically integrated structure,” Truax said.
Business owners and city officials have discussed downtown parking often in the past few months at URA, Planning and Zoning and City Council meetings. City officials say there is plenty of parking available, but some business owners have expressed concern that residents and employees at the new Youth Ranch project would take up spaces that could otherwise be used by their customers.
The building that will replace the Youth Ranch will be the tallest in Twin Falls, and will include ground-floor retail space, second floor offices and 42 apartments. The URA bought the Youth Ranch for $470,000 in 2018, and sold it to Summit Creek Capital for $100. Demolition was pushed back to later this winter after being originally planned for late 2019. Construction could take 10 months.
A parking garage would likely ease some fears about loss of parking spaces downtown. Many of the parking spaces within the structure would be used by the businesses occupying the new building next door.
Truax and URA Executive Director Nathan Murray emphasized that the parking garage is just a concept right now. Ownership agreements and the final design still have to be worked out.
Who will pay for the garage is also unknown. Murray said the URA could pay for the structure by using essentially all of its cash reserves.
“Ideally we’d try to enter into some sort of partnership with the city and the developer,” Murray said.
The parking garage project could have multiple benefits for Twin Falls, Murray said. For one, the URA has prioritized new downtown housing for a while, and this project would add a significant number of residential units.
On top of that, Murray said a parking garage will change perceptions of downtown, and could encourage new business and investment.
“If we build this structure, it sort of sends this signal that our downtown is able to handle more density,” he said.
