Visit Southern Idaho's new executive director's photography puts a spotlight on Magic Valley beauty

  • 0
Sarah Rohrbach's photography on display at Jensen's Jewelers for First Friday

One of Sarah Rohrbach's photographs can be seen on display at Jensen's Jewelers. Rohrbach has recently been named Executive Director of Visit Southern Idaho.

 Lorien Nettleton

Sarah Rohrbach talks about southern Idaho near one of her photographs on display at Jensen's Jewelers in Twin Falls. Rohrbach was recently named executive director of Visit Southern Idaho.

TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho Tourism’s board of directors announced last week that Sarah Rohrbach had been selected to succeed Melissa Barry as executive director.

Rohrbach first joined the Southern Idaho Tourism team in 2018, leading out on social media content strategy, writing website articles and photographing Southern Idaho landmarks and landscapes.

Rohrbach’s photography from her side business, Earth To Sarah Media, was on display for First Friday last week at Jensen’s Jewelers in downtown Twin Falls.

Boosting communities and local businesses

Southern Idaho Tourism Board chair Daniel Olmstead said he is excited about the transition and the organization’s future.

Sarah Rohrbach's photography on display at Jensen's Jewelers for First Friday

Sarah Rohrbach, left, chatted with people during the First Friday art opening at Jensen's Jewelers. Rohrbach has recently been named the executive director of Visit Southern Idaho.

“Sarah’s ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development,” Olmstead said. “We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region.”

Rohrbach has already begun training for the new role.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is meeting with the incredible people in our region,” Rohrbach said, “and working together to boost our communities and local businesses.”

Sarah Rohrbach's photography on display at Jensen's Jewelers for First Friday

Several of Sarah Rohrbach's photographs like this can be seen on display at Jensen's Jewelers. Rohrbach has recently been named Executive Director of Visit Southern Idaho.

Southern Idaho Tourism has marketed the Magic Valley since 1995. The organization’s mission is to develop and promote tourism and recreation in southern Idaho.

